Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC):

2/25/2021 – Eastern Bankshares is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Eastern Bankshares is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

2/15/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

2/9/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

2/8/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

1/12/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

1/11/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of EBC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.99. 54,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

Get Eastern Bankshares Inc alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.