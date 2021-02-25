Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Roche (RHHBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Roche (OTCMKTS: RHHBY):

2/24/2021 – Roche had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/17/2021 – Roche was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/10/2021 – Roche had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/4/2021 – Roche was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/22/2021 – Roche had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/15/2021 – Roche is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Roche had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/8/2021 – Roche was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/4/2021 – Roche was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

RHHBY stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $284.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Roche by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

