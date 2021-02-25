Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Roche (RHHBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Roche (OTCMKTS: RHHBY):
- 2/24/2021 – Roche had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/17/2021 – Roche was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/10/2021 – Roche had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/4/2021 – Roche was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 1/22/2021 – Roche had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/15/2021 – Roche is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Roche had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/8/2021 – Roche was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 1/4/2021 – Roche was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
RHHBY stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $284.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Roche by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.