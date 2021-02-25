Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS: SBGSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/12/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/12/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/12/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/12/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/15/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/6/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

