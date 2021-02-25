Research Analysts Set Expectations for GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

GCP opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

