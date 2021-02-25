Research Analysts Set Expectations for TripAdvisor, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TripAdvisor in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman anticipates that the travel company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $49.56 on Thursday. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

