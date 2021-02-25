Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 25th (ACCYY, AIF, ANNSF, ARRJF, BMXMF, COVTY, CRARY, DOTDF, FLS, FURCF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 25th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$52.00.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $44.00.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$88.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$77.00.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

