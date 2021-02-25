Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 25th (AWI, CBRE, CBRL, DISCA, EIF, FR, HBM, IMG, JBT, NEM)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 25th:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $93.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Armstrong World reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been benefiting from increased focus on new products and systematic inorganic strategy to enhance its portfolio. Sequential improvement in manufacturing productivity, cost-reduction efforts, and lower raw material as well as energy costs aided profitability. Shares of Armstrong World have outperformed the industry over the past three months. However, the top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis owing to coronavirus-hit market demand. Lower volumes in both Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments owing to COVID-induced lower market demand have been hurting the company. Earnings estimates for 2021 have declined in the past seven days, depicting analysts’ concern.”

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CBRE Group’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share reflect the benefits from expanding its resilient business in recent years. Recently, the company announced the acquisition of a 35% interest in Industrious. The move is aimed at capitalizing on the anticipated high demand for flexible space exiting pandemic. A strong balance sheet supports its acquisition moves aimed to enhance the REIT’s service offerings and geographic reach. The company also continues to benefit from expansion of its contractual businesses. Its shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. However, the macroeconomic uncertainties have affected commercial real estate transactions and leasing revenues and global property sales are likely to remain choppy in the near term. Further, a competitive landscape is worrisome.”

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have underperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Notably, the company’s operations were negatively impacted by dining closures and capacity restrictions due to resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The situation forced the company to shift its focus towards off-premise business during the holiday season. Moreover, the company witnessed operational and staffing challenges that led to food waste and labor inefficiencies. Thanks to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company suspended its dividend and stock buyback in an effort to preserve cash and maintain ample liquidity.”

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discovery has been hit hard by the coronavirus-led disruption on advertising demand and spending. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflected sluggishness in the U.S. Networks’ advertising business. Further, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and international business are likely to keep margins under pressure. Notably, higher selling, general and administrative expenses hurt profitability in the reported quarter. Its leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Nevertheless, Discovery’s fourth-quarter results reflected recovery in advertising sending, primarily in the international markets. The company witnessed strong viewing share growth in the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal. Additionally, its solid free cash flow generating ability boost investor confidence. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$23.00 target price on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $154.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “John Bean’s adjusted earnings per share and revenues both declined year over year but beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been witnessing sequential improvement in orders in both segments lately, which is promising. It projects adjusted earnings per share between $4.30 and $4.55 for 2021. The mid-point of the range suggests growth of 12% from 2020. The FoodTech segment is gaining from higher demand for packaged food purchases and "eat-at-home" trend amid the pandemic. However, weak foodservice demand remains a woe. In AeroTech, low passenger air travel is impacting mobile equipment demand. However, demand for infrastructure, cargo and military holds promise. Nevertheless, cost-cutting actions will bolster margins. Acquisitions and developing innovative products will also aid growth.”

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newmont’s adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sale missed. The company is making a notable progress with its growth projects. It is likely to gain from a number of projects including the Tanami expansion, Yanacocha Sulfides and Ahafo north. Moreover, the merger with Goldcorp is expected to be value-accretive to its cash flow and generate significant synergies. However, higher production costs are likely to weigh on its margins. Newmont is witnessing higher cost applicable to sales (CAS) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) partly related to the coronavirus pandemic. Declining production is another concern. Factors like coronavirus-related impacts across certain mines and the divestment of certain assets are impacting production. The recent weakness in gold prices is another concern. “

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prudential continues to benefit from solid asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and international operations. High performing asset management business and deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market are catalysts for long-term growth. The company’s strategic initiatives have also strengthened existing capabilities. Shares of Prudential have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The insurer's policy of returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. However, exposure to low interest rates and products like annuities and universal life yielding minimum return bothers. Prudential expects first-quarter earnings of $2.90 per share and net investment income is projected to decline by $15 million. Also, elevated expenses and high debt level concerns.”

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $124.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $101.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $465.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $405.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The TJX Companies has outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s HomeGoods segment is seeing robust demand for a while now. This was witnessed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, with open-only comp store sales rising 12% year over year in the HomeGoods (U.S.) segment. Apart from this, The TJX Companies has been benefiting from its solid e-commerce business. Moreover, management plans to roll out e-commerce services on homegoods.com during the end of 2021. However, temporary store closures in Europe and Canada amid COVID-19 adversely impacted sales during the fiscal fourth quarter. Management continues to expect its performance to be adversely affected by the temporary store closures during the fiscal first quarter. Apart from this, elevated pandemic-induced expenses and higher supply chain costs are a threat.”

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

