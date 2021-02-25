Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) recently:

2/12/2021 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BIP opened at $52.84 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

