Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: FME) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €51.10 ($60.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.40 ($94.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €51.10 ($60.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €51.10 ($60.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.40 ($94.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.50 ($102.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €91.40 ($107.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €91.40 ($107.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) on Thursday, hitting €57.86 ($68.07). 769,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12-month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.07. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.