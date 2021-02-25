Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nestlé (NSRGY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS: NSRGY) recently:

2/22/2021 – Nestlé had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/19/2021 – Nestlé had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/5/2021 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Nestle is the world's #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer's frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. "

2/4/2021 – Nestlé was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/30/2021 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Nestlé was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/23/2021 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2021 – Nestlé was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/14/2021 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Nestlé was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/13/2021 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/7/2021 – Nestlé was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/6/2021 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average is $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

