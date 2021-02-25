Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (NOA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE: NOA) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2021 – North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.00.

2/19/2021 – North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$17.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$18.50.

2/19/2021 – North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

2/19/2021 – North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

2/17/2021 – North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) was given a new C$16.50 price target on by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.

TSE:NOA traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 114,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,018. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$446.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30.

Get North American Construction Group Ltd (NOATO) alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,280. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 829,403 shares of company stock worth $12,805,569.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd (NOATO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd (NOATO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.