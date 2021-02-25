Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN: SVM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2021 – Silvercorp Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

2/8/2021 – Silvercorp Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $8.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Silvercorp Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2021 – Silvercorp Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

1/22/2021 – Silvercorp Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $9.50 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SVM stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,235. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

