Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading Down 14.8%

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s stock price dropped 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 2,119,079 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 915,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

REZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,219 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,855,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 548,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

