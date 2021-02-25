ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in ResMed by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,427.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $506,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,141,941.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,825 shares of company stock worth $3,699,847 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD opened at $200.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.38 and its 200-day moving average is $195.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

