Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Trading Down 8.7%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.12. 2,251,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,987,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RESN. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Resonant alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $277.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

In related news, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $55,431.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,645 shares in the company, valued at $172,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 22,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $47,787.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,674.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,698 shares of company stock valued at $348,228. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 153,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 575.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 107,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Resonant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 105,711 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.