Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stake Lessened by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,440. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,648. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

