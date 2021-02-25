Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,601 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $9,979,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 721,328 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 667,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 399,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.