Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.07. 57,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROIC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

