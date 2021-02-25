Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,979,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after buying an additional 721,328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after buying an additional 131,394 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 752.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 109,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

