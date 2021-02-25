ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Trading Down 19.9%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s stock price was down 19.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 2,685,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,059,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 141.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

