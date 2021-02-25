Revain (REV) Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Billion

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Revain has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Revain has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $4.37 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.67 or 0.00714957 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

