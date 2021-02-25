Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Revance Therapeutics worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,012,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,051,000 after purchasing an additional 131,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,871,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,065,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,888,000 after acquiring an additional 462,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,286,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,471,000 after acquiring an additional 159,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,309. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $859,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.