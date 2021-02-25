Revance Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Revance Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.86). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $859,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,600,000 after purchasing an additional 246,997 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,022,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 64,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

