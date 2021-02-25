Reviewing MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) & The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO)

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) and The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MarketAxess and The Ziegler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 0 7 4 0 2.36 The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

MarketAxess currently has a consensus target price of $504.20, indicating a potential downside of 8.71%. Given MarketAxess’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Profitability

This table compares MarketAxess and The Ziegler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 42.73% 33.35% 26.26% The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of MarketAxess shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MarketAxess and The Ziegler Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $511.35 million 41.00 $204.90 million $5.40 102.28 The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Summary

MarketAxess beats The Ziegler Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, leveraged loans, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The Ziegler Companies Company Profile

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

