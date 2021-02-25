Reviewing PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) & GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for GlassBridge Enterprises and PJT Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A PJT Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

PJT Partners has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Given PJT Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of PJT Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.07, suggesting that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PJT Partners has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and PJT Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -10.80% -4.89% PJT Partners 9.01% 27.00% 16.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and PJT Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 15.12 $20.20 million N/A N/A PJT Partners $717.64 million 2.32 $63.79 million $2.41 29.07

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Summary

PJT Partners beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company also manages traditional liquid investments for third party clients, and engages in proprietary trading. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and fundraising services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

