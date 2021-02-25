Reviewing Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Priority Technology and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology 4.92% N/A -14.70% QuinStreet 6.29% 12.51% 8.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of Priority Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Priority Technology and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $371.85 million 1.54 -$33.59 million ($0.50) -17.06 QuinStreet $490.34 million 2.53 $18.10 million $0.34 68.41

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuinStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Priority Technology and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Priority Technology presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.68%. QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.78%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than QuinStreet.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Priority Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management. It also offers CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions, which automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate the vendor payments. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers in the rental real estate, rental storage, medical, and hospitality industries. Further, it offers managed and integrated partners services that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves small and medium size businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

