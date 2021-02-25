Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Shares Up 10.1%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)’s share price shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 279,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 960% from the average session volume of 26,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

The company has a market cap of $85.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapies to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP5063 for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder, as well as for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

