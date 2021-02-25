Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU) Trading Down 7.9%

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU)’s share price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.74. 873,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 300,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,256,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,287,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,910,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000.

There is no company description available for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp.

