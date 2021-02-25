Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%.

Shares of RVLV traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,120,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,386. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $893,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $4,843,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,603 shares of company stock worth $21,301,128 in the last three months. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

