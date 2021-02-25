Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

NYSE:RVLV traded up $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,125,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,183. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 133,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $3,053,841.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,128 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

