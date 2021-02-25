Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $47.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

NYSE:RVLV traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.19. 7,133,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 133,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $3,053,841.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,603 shares of company stock worth $21,301,128 in the last three months. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 37.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 294,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $3,443,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

