Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Revolve Group traded as high as $50.84 and last traded at $47.69, with a volume of 48658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $893,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $893,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 776,603 shares of company stock worth $21,301,128. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 346.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 255.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 60,080 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

