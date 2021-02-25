Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVLV. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $4,843,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 776,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,128 in the last three months. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.