RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.92

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $6.03. RF Industries shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 27,342 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a P/E ratio of -595.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 45.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

