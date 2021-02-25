Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 102.83% from the company’s previous close.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $26.13. 4,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,812. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

