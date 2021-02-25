Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $362.73

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.73 ($4.74) and traded as high as GBX 475 ($6.21). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 472 ($6.17), with a volume of 80,966 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £291.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 402.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 362.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

