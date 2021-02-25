Ricardo plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RCDO traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 469 ($6.13). The stock had a trading volume of 534,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,774. Ricardo has a 12-month low of GBX 286.93 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 700 ($9.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £291.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 402.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 362.73.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Dividend History for Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

