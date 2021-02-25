Richard K. Strege Sells 1,533 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.07. 528,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,859. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $207.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,052 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,111,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,735,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

