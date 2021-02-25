Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.07

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.07 and traded as high as C$36.71. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$36.65, with a volume of 50,218 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCH shares. CIBC raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$32.50 to C$36.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total transaction of C$113,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,402.40.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

