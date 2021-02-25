Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Shares of Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as low as C$0.68. Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 43,500 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 19.51, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 566.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$14.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.88.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) Company Profile (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

