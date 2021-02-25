Rigel Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $308,342.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $614,226.61 and $308,342.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $146.28 or 0.00297842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.39 or 0.00497611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00067063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00082134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.57 or 0.00477619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00072784 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.