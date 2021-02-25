RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.63

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $10.03. RigNet shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 111,881 shares traded.
Separately, National Securities cut shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.
RigNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNET)
RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.
