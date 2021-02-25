RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.63

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $10.03. RigNet shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 111,881 shares traded.

Separately, National Securities cut shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get RigNet alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNET. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RigNet by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RigNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of RigNet in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RigNet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.