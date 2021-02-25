Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading Down 9.3%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) shares traded down 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.45. 11,305,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 8,114,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 131,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,136.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ring Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ring Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ring Energy by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 36,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

