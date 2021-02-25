RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.24

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.24 and traded as high as C$19.55. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$19.55, with a volume of 1,721,001 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$18.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.24.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

