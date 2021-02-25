Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Down 12.6%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) was down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.22 and last traded at $45.67. Approximately 23,173,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 36,278,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.12 and a beta of 4.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIOT. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

