Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0690

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $35.09 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00160246 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.