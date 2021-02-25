Riverview Bancorp’s (RVSB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $145.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $153,858.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $42,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.