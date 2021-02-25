RMG Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) Shares Down 7.6%

RMG Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.62. 856,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 460,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

RMG Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

