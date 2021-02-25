Roche’s (RHHBY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
RHHBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Shares of RHHBY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 817,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $284.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. Roche has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $47.15.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
