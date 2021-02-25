Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 298.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $247.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.86.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven W. Etzel sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $44,466.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,752.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.